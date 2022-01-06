Auditor's Office installs credit card machine

JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Auditor’s Office entered the 20th Century this week with the installation of a new credit card machine.
County Auditor David Thomas worked in conjunction with the county commissioners and county treasurer to provide this service.
“We are very excited to now have several credit card machines available for use to the public who are doing business with our office,” Thomas said.
Credit cards are available for use for all functions of the Auditor’s Office including dog licenses, real estate transfers, vendor licenses, CAUV fees, and even taxes through the Treasurer’s Office.
There is a fee that must be passed to the consumer that the greater of $1 or 2.35 percent that cannot be legally paid for by the county. Certified Payments was the company chosen by the Auditor’s Office due to their lower fee structure and customer service.
For small transactions, such as a dog license or even many property transfers, the fee is nominal but encourages folks for larger expenses to use a check or cash to save money.
Treasurer Angie Maki-Cliff began working with Certified Payments and her office staff to bring expanded credit card services to the treasurer’s office prior to taking office in September. Previously, credit and debit card payments could only be made online and by telephone using a third party service.
“As paying bills becomes more electronic and touchless becomes standard, I felt it important that the Treasurer’s Office stay on top of these trends,” Maki-Cliff said.
The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI) compliant platform offered by Certified Payments supports in-person, phone, and online payments.
According to Maki-Cliff, there has been a significant increase in credit card and e-check payments since the introduction of counter payments in the Treasurer’s Office.
From Oct. 1, 2020 – Dec. 28, 2020, there were 150 credit card payments and 60 electronic checks, during the same time period in 2021 there were 265 credit card payments and 90 electronic checks.
“No one likes to pay taxes,” she said. “I am excited to expand options to make it easier for everyone.”
Most Ashtabula County government offices now accept credit cards. The Auditor’s Office allows for an online purchase of dog licenses and vendors licenses while the Treasurer’s Office provides online tax payment options with credit cards.
