JEFFERSON — The May 2023 levy estimator is available at the Ashtabula County Auditor’s Office in an effort to help voters review 17 tax issues appearing on the May primary ballot.
“The online estimator is a great tool for property owners to learn more about the cost of current levies or new ballot questions,” Auditor David Thomas said.
The levy estimator page shows residents what is a renewal, additional or replacement levy and what those mean for their tax burden. No increase to the property owner or what is called a renewal levy, which extends the current levy at the same millage rate. A replacement levy changes the existing levy’s reduced millage rate back to the full rate, and a new or additional levy generates tax revenue through new levies, raising the total effective tax rate for a given district and increasing the homeowner’s tax burden.
The number of new levies on the May ballot is somewhat high for this time of year but most of the levies center around changes made in the southern townships for ambulance coverage. There are eight additional levies in the county, one replacement with an increase, and eight renewal levies, according to the primary ballot.
Residents can view educational videos on the county auditor’s website or contact the Auditor’s Office with more detailed questions on valuations, tax rates, and the audit process. Residents can also contact their local government entities directly to learn more on the purpose of the funding.
The levy estimator is based on the tax year 2022 values or what the Auditor’s Office believes a parcel is worth on the open market as of Jan. 1, 2022. This value is what property owners paid taxes on for this year.
“Taxes are confusing no doubt,” Thomas said. “Through our levy estimator and outreach efforts I think we are making the process a little easier to understand and if we haven’t, people should never hesitate to reach out.”
For those property owners interested in seeing a breakdown of their taxable amount for each levy passed over the years, Thomas recommends visiting the auditor’s website and looking at the tax distribution page. This page displays when a levy was passed, the effective tax rate it is collecting, and how much the individual property owner pays towards that levy.
The May primary election will also be the first election with changes to ballot language passed through HB 140 in 2022. Now voters will see the cost to taxpayers which is estimated based on a $100,000 property similar to the levy estimator.
To learn more about levies and property owner’s tax liabilities, residents are encouraged to visit the auditor’s website at https://auditor.ashtabulacounty.us/dnn/ or call 440-576-3785 to learn more. The levy estimator is available under the real estate tab on the Auditor’s Home Page.
