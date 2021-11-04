Auditor's land auction sells 67 parcels 

JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Auditor’s Office sold 67 parcels of land for $133,200 in a forfeited land sale held Oct. 29 at the county courthouse, Auditor David Thomas said.
About 110 bidders attended the auction, which also was live-streamed on the auditor’s Facebook page.
“These sales are positive things because the properties have been abandoned for years and often have good potential for use, but need legal owners and a fresh start,” he said. “We are holding as many auctions as possible to get through the backlog.”
The two highest winning bids were for two very different properties, Thomas said.
“The highest-priced lot sold for $77,000 in a very competitive bidding war,” he said. “That property is the old Moose Lodge in Saybrook Township on North Bend Road.”
The second highest auctioned property sold for $13,000 — a collection of three parcels on Ketchum Road in Saybrook Township and includes a house.
Remaining parcels varied in winning bid amounts, with only 24 not selling. Unsold parcels will be placed back into the sale for the next auction.
Thomas has held a dozen land auctions since taking office in 2019. In total, he estimates roughly 450 properties have been auctioned off.
Properties sold were from all parts of Ashtabula County, with several in Roaming Shores, Dorset, Ashtabula and Conneaut.
“We have held eight vacant land sales and four forfeited land sales in my administration — a record in getting properties back in people who can enjoy them,” Thomas said. “We will be scheduling two more vacant land sales for early spring and appreciate the help of the prosecutor and treasurer’s office in expediting these auctions.”
Money collected from the sale will be used to pay back taxes owed on the properties in addition to court costs and fees.
Those interested in future sales should call 440-576-3785 or email djthomas@ashtabulacounty.us to be placed on a notification list.
