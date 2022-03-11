JEFFERSON — Spring is the time to clean up the yard, get organized for the year ahead, and if you choose, challenge the value of your property.
Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas will host a virtual webinar to review the Board of Revision procedure and answer any questions for residents interested in filing a complaint before the March 31 deadline.
County Auditor David Thomas and Assistant Real Estate Manager Tara Frable will host a virtual webinar online beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday on Zoom and Facebook live. The session will be recorded for interested residents to watch at a later time.
“We held a similar webinar last year which was well received and a good opportunity to answer questions and help explain the process a little better,” Thomas said.
Residents can register through the County Auditor’s website, by emailing djthomas@ashtabulacounty.us, or calling 440-576-3785 to receive the link to sign up for the virtual session. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and see the procedures for the Board of Revision should they wish to file a complaint.
“We’ve made it as easy as possible to challenge through the Board of Revision,” he said. “I really believe it shouldn’t be hard to question your government or share if you believe we are wrong.”
The auditor cautions that there are two things to consider when looking at your property and the taxes you pay each year. Residents should first look at the value the Auditor’s Office has for the property. This is what the Auditor believes a property could sell for on the market as of Jan. 1, 2021. If a property owner believes this value is too high for the market, the Board of Revision is the place to challenge.
If a property owner believes their value is right, but is upset by higher taxes or wants to lower their bill then the Board of Revision is not the right place to go. Board of Revision handles value complaints which impacts taxes, but it does not change taxes if the value is correct.
Board of Revision complaints are due into the Auditor’s Office by March 31 and cannot be considered if they are received in after that deadline. Most complaints are handled without a hearing, but should a hearing be necessary the Auditor, Treasurer, and a Commissioner hear complaints starting in May.
