JEFFERSON — Thousands of people visit the Ashtabula County Auditor’s website each week.
The most popular page is the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) mapping feature, where users can view property information and learn about their area, according County Auditor David Thomas.
The Auditor’s Office will be hosting its annual education session Lunch & Learn for GIS from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 15 at the office.
“GIS are computer-based systems that capture, store, analyze, and display spatial data which allow users to understand and interpret relationships and numbers visually,” he said. “Most residents use GIS for searching property or viewing satellite imagery of their boundary lines, but GIS can be used for much more with new features and map layers.”
Tools such as measuring applications, data points for topography, flood zone, sales, oil wells, home information, and more will be available at the session.
Individuals are welcome to attend if they wish to learn more about GIS or have ideas for improvements to the program.
Laptops/tablets are encouraged as this is intended to be a hands-on learning experience. Those unable to attend can contact the Auditor’s Office anytime for assistance.
“Our GIS team is exceptional in their application of data and focus on making the tool more user friendly,” Thomas said. “We’re excited to be teaching the public best practices and how they can get the most out of the software.”
The hour-long Lunch & Learn will include an activity to generate maps, charts, and tables with GIS staff present in addition to reviewing basic and advanced features.
Lunches can be brought into the Lunch & Learn session, as only coffee and cookies will be provided.
RSVP’s are required as there is a 15-person limit. Attendees can register to attend by contacting Auditor Thomas at 440-576-3785 or djthomas@ashtabulacounty.us
