JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Auditor’s Office on Wednesday held the fourth vacant land sale this month, selling 16 parcels of land and collecting nearly $123,000 from the sales.
The properties sold were from all parts of Ashtabula County, including Roaming Shores, Windsor, Ashtabula and Conneaut.
The two highest winning bids were for large acreage parcels. The highest lot sold for $30,088 in a very competitive bidding war. That parcel was a five-acre vacant lot on Storey Road in Colebrook Township. The second highest auctioned property at $27,096 was an eight-acre farm on Route 193 in Wayne Township.
“I am thankful to our staff, the treasurer and the prosecutor’s offices for their help in making these sales a positive for our taxpayers,” Auditor David Thomas said.
The sales mark the 16th land auction since Thomas took office in 2019. In total, he estimates roughly 475 properties have been auctioned off and received by local taxpayers.
The four sales were held each Wednesday in October and included only vacant properties without structures or improvement value. Some properties had been delinquent for nearly a decade.
About 100 unsold properties will be added to other foreclosed properties for a mass forfeited land sale to be held in the spring. Bidding will start at $100 a piece, instead of the back-tax amount, Thomas said.
Funds collected will be used to pay the back-tax amounts owed on the properties in addition to court costs and fees.
Those interested in future sales should call 440-576-3785 or email djthomas@ashtabulacounty.us.
