JEFFERSON — Researching historic homes was the topic of Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas and staff’s education session Thursday at the Jefferson Community Center.
Thomas and staff provided attendees — in person and online — information on how to research property records and learn historical information about their homes and community.
“We enjoy putting on these discussions for people to come and ask questions and learn about what research opportunities are available in Ashtabula County,” Thomas said.
Thomas began the session reviewing architectural designs, dating back to the Blakeslee Log Cabin of 1809, through Four-Square styles of homes built from 1890-1930.
Auditor Conveyance Room Clerk Heidi Barringer explained basic title searches through the auditor and recorder’s office, where residents can trace back ownership and age of properties.
“While not everything is online, there is a good amount of information available for free through the recorder’s website, or in person or on websites like www.familysearch.org,” Barringer said.
Deb Mohney with the auditor’s conveyance room shared how, by using the tax roll records found in the Auditor’s Office, property owners could also trace back the history and age of their property.
“We’ll often look for a sale or maybe a jump in the value of a property, even over 100 years ago, to say that likely that’s when a home was built,” she said.
Those unable to attend can view the recorded video on the auditor’s website. Print outs given during the session and contact information for staff and resources are also available.
“The key is helping people get started with where they need to look and what is available to them,” Thomas said. “Our packet has a ton of resources, and we are always able to help answer questions.”
The Auditor’s Office will be presenting similar topics and resources at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Ashtabula County District Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.