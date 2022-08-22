JEFFERSON — It is that time of the year again when Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas and his office host informal hearings with property owners to discuss property value complaints.
Property owners have two options to appeal and challenge their property value. They can either go through the Board of Revision, which is a formal process with applications between January through March, or the informal hearing offering available in September and October.
“Our goal is to get at what the market value of a property is for Jan. 1 of the tax year. Already we have seen sales far exceed the values we placed on properties during the 2020 revaluation, but now we are looking at Jan. 1, 2022,” Thomas said.
Property owners who believe the auditor’s value is not accurate for 2022 can speak with auditor staff until Oct. 7 to discuss reasons why the value should be lowered.
Informal hearings will not impact the value or taxes for the current year but will be made effective for next year’s tax bills. Thomas cautions that only the Spring Board of Revision process can changes values and taxes in the current year.
The value could be different for a number of reasons, Thomas said.
Some reasons could be a sale in 2021 or 2022 below the auditor value, changes in condition, or information important to value that the Auditor’s Office may not have.
“This is a much simpler, easier process to change your property value as opposed to the more formal Board of Revision hearing,” he said. “Our staff will be available by appointment in person, virtually, or even over the phone too.”
In addition to traditional work hours availability, the Auditor’s Office will host evening hours from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Henderson Memorial Library in Jefferson.
Residents wanting to request an informal hearing can do so in a variety of ways. Property owners can call 440-576-1484 or email TRFrable@Ashtabulacounty.us to schedule a meeting either in person, virtually, or on the phone.
Thomas encourages property owners to bring photos and evidence of condition issues.
“The more information and data our office has to make value determinations, the better,” Thomas said. “I highly encourage folks who believe our value on their property to be incorrect to reach out to us here in the next few weeks.”
Those who filed a Board of Revision complaint in 2022 to challenge their Jan. 1, 2021 value cannot appeal again until 2024. Informal hearings however can occur on a property yearly regardless of Board of Revision filing or status.
