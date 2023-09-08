JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas often gets asked the question, “What will my property taxes be like next year?”
Thomas doesn’t mind the questions, and in fact, welcomes residents to inquire about the 2023 State Mandated Triennial Property Value Update.
“We’ve been discussing this since 2022,” he said. “Communities want to know how the real estate market is doing and how we are mandated to capture changes and update property values.”
In response, Thomas will host four evening town hall meetings, mail out postcards, host an online value portal, and share information through the Auditor’s website.
The evening education sessions will cover the 2023 State Mandated Triennial Property Value Update, levies on the November ballot, and CAUV value changes in the coming weeks.
The meetings will be held at Sept. 27 at the Colebrook Township Hall, Oct. 3 at the Kingsville Public Library, Oct. 10 at the Pierpont Childs-Williams-Ducro Funeral Home Community Room, and Oct. 16 at the Austinburg Township Hall. All meetings will start at 6 p.m.
“These are especially important for those on CAUV and in the agricultural community, as the Ohio Department of Taxation has increased the CAUV soil values once again,” Thomas said.
Attendees can learn about changes in values due to the real estate market and what to expect following the update year in 2024. Discussions on the increases to CAUV values mandated by the State Department of Taxation also will be covered.
For more information, contact County Auditor David Thomas at 440-576-3785 or djthomas@ashtabulacounty.us.
