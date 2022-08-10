JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Auditor’s Office dispersed more than $38 million in property tax payments last week in Ashtabula County’s final settlement of taxes paid during the second-half property tax collection period.
The money went to school districts, municipalities, townships and other local entities.
“These dollars are your dollars and their distribution is something we take very seriously,” County Auditor David Thomas said.
The second half distribution is what was collected by County Treasurer Angie Maki-Cliff’s office following the first half collection of roughly $66 million.
“Remember you pay your bill to the Treasurer’s Office who collects and holds onto the money and then we in the Auditor’s Office determine your property’s market value, the tax rate assigned to the property, and finally disburse those tax amounts to local entities,” Thomas said.
In first half collection the Auditor’s Office advanced early roughly half of the total collected to school districts, but in second half all of the funds were disbursed in lump sum form.
“This year we saw some changes in tax rates due to local levies passing from either new or replacement levies,” he said. “The only value changes would have been for new construction, demolition, or board of revision complaints.”
Thomas encourages residents to look up their info on the auditor’s website to ensure accurate valuations and credits.
“Our market is still the strongest we’ve seen in a long time,” Thomas said. “We’re seeing sales higher and higher and have the duty to represent where the market is at for property values.”
Of the total $38.4 million distributed for the first half, the largest portions were distributed with $18.7 million going to school districts, $7 million to county wide agencies, $5 million to townships, and $3.4 million to cities and villages.
The county agencies include $2.6 million to the Board of Developmental Disabilities, $1.4 million to Children Services, $1.5 million to the Commissioner’s General Fund, and $700,000 to the Senior Levy.
Ashtabula City received the highest city or village distribution with $1.3 million followed closely by Conneaut City with $1 million in property tax distribution. Townships rely almost exclusively on property taxes with Ashtabula Township receiving the largest portion of $1 million and Saybrook Township with $990,000.
The distribution process involves complex formulas and factors with more than 60 taxing districts, each with its own rate. The auditor’s office must account for and distribute over $100 million in taxpayer dollars each year for property taxes in addition to other revenue streams from federal, state, and local sources.
“Never hesitate to reach out to our office to learn about where these tax dollars go and see how we can help you understand, after all it’s your money,” Thomas said.
The Auditor’s Office has web pages on their site with explanations and videos explaining tax distributions for individuals’ bills, the concept that government revenues stay largely flat despite changes in values, and the process for appealing property values through the Board of Revision.
Only 10 mills of property owners’ tax bills, $350 for a $100,000 home, are unvoted tax charges and change with value. The remainder is decided by voters in the form of levies on residents’ ballots and are capped at the local entity level to remain constant for revenue to the government.
Those with questions on their value, property tax credits, or tax distribution can contact Thomas at djthomas@ashtabulacounty.us or visit https://auditor.ashtabulacounty.us/dnn/ or call 440-576-3785.
