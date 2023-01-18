JEFFERSON — Move over, Snoopy!
Walter and Maya are this year’s top dogs in Ashtabula County.
County Auditor David Thomas traveled to Andover and Conneaut on Friday to award the top honors to the dogs’ owners, Juniper Marr and Isabella DiNickle, after they were selected from submitted essays during dog license season.
The Auditor’s Office held their second annual Top Dog contest this year and help spread the word for reasons to get dogs licensed.
“We want to congratulate Juniper and Isabella on their essays and sharing their love for their furry friends,” Thomas said. “Our staff enjoyed reading over all the submissions and picked their top choices for the honor.”
Thomas contacted county schools in December to ask area fourth- and fifth-grade students to write a brief essay about why their dog was the top dog in Ashtabula County.
Students submitted essays about their precious pets, and some even reflected on deceased pets.
Pymatuning Valley fifth grader, Juniper, wrote about her dog, Walter, a 1-year-old wire haired dachshund. Her stories of Walter’s antics, such as stealing clothing and swimming with the family while kayaking, won over the judges as they imagined a playful pet. Juniper also wrote about Walter playing nice with their family cats, “he teaches them new tricks like chewing things up and how to chew and unwrap Christmas presents.”
Conneaut fifth-grade student, Isabella, took a slightly different approach. Instead of writing about her family’s husky dog, she shared all of the great things about her grandmother’s shepa-doodle dog, Maya.
“Shepherd doodles are very lovable and like to cuddle with you,” Isabella wrote.
Thomas said he and his office staff love this contest because it gives students the opportunity to express their creativity and work on writing skills.
“I love see the smile on kids’ faces while talking about their dog,” he said. “This is why we also focus so much on the importance of dog licenses.”
Thomas and Office Manager Sue Belden visited the girls on Friday at their schools where they were presented a gift card and a certificate for a free dog license. Juniper spoke in front of her class briefly about Walter, who visited her school that day.
Thomas thanked the students for helping to promote dog licenses and information for the program. All dogs three-months-old or older must register or renew their license each year between Dec. 1 and Jan. 31. The fees help with shelter costs and dog warden funds.
Licenses are $12 for a one-year tag and can be purchased at the Auditor’s Office, online at the Auditor’s Website, or at one of the convenient community partners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.