Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning, with a few showers still possible during the afternoon. Morning high of 62F with temps falling to near 40. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.