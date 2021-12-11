JEFFERSON — There’s a new top dog in town.
Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas travelled to Conneaut’s Gateway Elementary School this week to award fourth-grade student Grace Kelly and her 15-year-old pooch, Missy, the inaugural honor.
The Auditor’s Office held its first Top Dog contest for Ashtabula County this year to give older students an opportunity to win notoriety from the dog license program.
“We want to congratulate Grace on her essay sharing her love for 15-year-old Missy,” Thomas said. “Our staff read through over 100 submissions and picked their top three choices for the honor.”
Last month, Thomas shared the contest information with area fourth- and fifth-grade students, asking them to write a brief essay on why their dog was the top dog in Ashtabula County. The Auditor’s Office received in nearly 100 submissions with some students talking about their favorite canine and others reflecting on deceased pets.
Grace’s essay focused on Missy’s love for her and the fun activities they enjoy together, such as playing in the snow and cuddling up with blankets. Missy is a Labrador-Dachshund mix adopted from the Animal Protective League in 2006.
“Missy’s favorite season of the year is winter because she loves playing in the snow,” Grace said. “Missy also loves winter because she gets to lay down by the fireplace and she turns into a hot dog.”
In addition to Grace’s top dog selection, Mae Measel and her dog Penny and Tyler Yelverton and his dog Berkley came in second and third place, respectively. Mae is a fourth-grade student at Kingsville Elementary School and Tyler a fourth grader at Ridgeview Elementary School.
“This contest was a very difficult contest to judge, but we loved reading all of the essays and appreciate the affection our county’s students have for their pets,” Thomas said.
Thomas and Office Manager Sue Belden visited Grace on Tuesday at Gateway Elementary in Conneaut, where they presented her with a gift card and the No. 1 dog license in the county for Missy.
Mae and Tyler were presented their awards Monday at their schools.
“I love my dog Penny,” Mae said. “Our family has had Penny for seven years, and from all of those years I’ve learned that she’s sweet and stubborn.”
Thomas thanked the students for helping to promote dog licenses and information for the program.
All dogs 3-months-old or older must register or renew their license each year between Dec. 1 and Jan. 31. Licenses alert the dog warden of official ownership and the owner’s contact information if a dog becomes lost or a concern arises. These fees help with shelter costs and dog warden funds.
Licenses are $12 for a one-year tag and can be purchased at the Auditor’s Office, online at the Auditor’s Website, or at one of the convenient community partners.
