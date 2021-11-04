Auditor adds Conneaut registrar to dog license sale list

JEFFERSON — Dog licenses were the topic of discussion last week when Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas and office manager Sue Belden met with Conneaut Library Director Kathy Zappitello and administrative assistant Amanda Smith.
Zappitello and the Conneaut Public Library are the newest registrars to sell dog licenses on behalf of the Ashtabula County Auditor’s Office.
“We really appreciate the Conneaut library providing this service to our residents who may not have easy access to the internet or can’t drive into Jefferson for their dog license,” Thomas said.
The Conneaut Public Library will be the only physical location to purchase a new dog license or renew an existing license for the coming year. The library will begin offering this service to the public on Dec. 1.
“Offering the opportunity for local folks to register their dogs at the Conneaut Public Library is a step in the right direction when it comes to quality of life,” Zappitello said. “We at the library are in full support of a pet-friendly community and are taking action steps to champion that initiative.”
Registrars for dog licenses collect owner information and payments and then send it to the Auditor’s Office. The dog owner then receives a license in the mail. These mobile locations aid in customer service for residents not wanting to purchase a license online or at the Auditor’s Office in the county courthouse.
The Auditor’s Office now has nine registrars throughout Ashtabula County.
“We are excited to have the library help our residents in the northeast corner of the county,” Thomas said. “The Conneaut library has excellent customer service and this is an exciting addition to our current registrars in the community.”
All dogs three-months-old or older must register or renew their license each year between Dec. 1 and Jan. 31. Those who presently have a license will receive a notice in the mail for renewal, which can be done in person, online, or by mail. Licenses alert the dog warden of official ownership and the owner’s contact information if a dog becomes lost.
Licenses are $12 for a one-year tag with the fees helping towards shelter costs and dog warden funds. Purchasing a license at a registrar or online does include a small fee under $1 to cover the expense from the service.
The Auditor’s Office has been setting new records each year for dog licenses, now at nearly 11,000. Thomas estimates there are about 40,000 dogs in Ashtabula County
The 2021 Inaugural Top Dog essay contest began Monday with fourth- and fifth-grade students and developmentally disabled Individuals able to participate in writing a short essay on why their pup is the top dog in Ashtabula County. Essays and photos are due into the Auditor’s Office by Nov. 22. More information is available at the auditor’s website or call 440-576-3786.
