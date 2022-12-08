A recent hand audit of ballots cast at the Ashtabula County District Library, the Windsor Community Center and the Rome Fire Hall confirmed vote totals from the county’s digital tabulation machines, according to a press release from the Ashtabula County Board of Elections.
Board staff counted a total of 1,712 votes for senator, governor and county auditor, according to the press release. The audit exactly matched the machine counts, according to the press release. Audits are conducted after every election, and are open to the public, according to the press release.
Board of Elections Director John Mead said the precincts that were hand-counted were selected randomly by drawing pieces of paper from a bowl.
The counting was done by two teams of Democrats and Republicans, counting paper ballots from the November election.
The audit is required by the state, and similar audits are conducted in every county in Ohio, Mead said.
He said for things like counting ballots and preparing absentee ballots for processing, the work is always done by at least one Republican and one Democrat.
“There’s always a Democrat and a Republican in the office,” Mead said. The Ohio Revised Code requires that, he said.
Mead thanked voters for their participation in the November election, and thanked poll workers and staff for their efforts in the election.
