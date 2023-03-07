RAVENNA — Timothy M. Brind Jr., 19, appeared for his arraignment Thursday after being charged in a fatal hit-skip crash that killed Colin Pho, of Ashtabula, last August.
Portage County Common Pleas Judge Becky Doherty set a $20,000 personal recognizance bond, court records show.
A Portage County grand jury indicted the Atwater teen for failure to stop after an accident, a third-degree felony, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
“Investigators determined Brind Jr. was not at-fault for the crash; however, he still had an obligation to stop and remain at the scene until an officer arrived unless removed from the scene by EMS/first responders,” said OHP Sgt. Ray Santiago. “If a driver, regardless at-fault or not, knew the accident or collision resulted in serious physical harm the violation is a fourth-degree felony. If death occurs, it is a third-degree felony; and if the driver knew the crash resulted in death then it a second-degree felony.”
Pho, a Kent State University student from Ashtabula, was riding his electric scooter on Summit Road at about 9:30 p.m., when he was struck from the rear by a vehicle at the intersection of Route 261 and Summit Road, according to OHP reports.
The driver fled the scene and troopers believe Pho remained on the roadway for sometime until a passerby called for help.
Pho died the next morning at University Hospital Medical Center Trauma ICU.
OHP troopers found the vehicle’s side mirror at the crash site. They have said that piece of evidence helped them identify the vehicle — a black 2008 Dodge Charger — and a person of interest.
Two weeks ago, OHP identified Brind as the driver who never stopped, Santiago said.
“Through leads developed from evidence collected on scene, search warrants and public assistance, the vehicle and driver, [Timothy M. Brind], were located,” Santiago said shortly after the indictment was handed down.
Brind’s discovery hearing is set for March 24; his preliminary hearing for May 2, and a jury trial is tentatively set for May 16.
Pho’s mother, Debra Pho, said she wants to thank everyone who have prayed and supported the family since the accident.
“We are hoping to bring more attention to the dangers of scooters in hopes that our son didn’t die in vain,” she said.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports injuries and deaths on electric scooters and other micro-mobility devices are on the rise.
From 2017 to 2021, injuries spiked 127 percent to 77,200 for such devices, and the number of deaths rose from 5 to 48.
E-scooters had the highest percentage increase in injuries and accounted for 68 deaths in the same time period. Consumer-owned e-scooters accounted for most emergency room visits (56 percent), but incidents involving rental e-scooter were not far behind (44 percent), according to the CPSC.
The top hazard was incidents involving motor vehicles, according to the CPSC.
