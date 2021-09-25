The fall sports scene starts in the heat of August and ends in the chilly winds of November.
In between, a lot of excitement is expressed by fans, coaches and athletes as the fall sports scene moves forth with cross country, girls tennis, football and volleyball, binding communities together.
Homecoming festivities and weather are a big part of the experience for athletes.
Loyal parents drag their umbrellas and coolers and travel to games and matches and meets throughout northeastern Ohio cheering on their children in all kinds of weather.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.