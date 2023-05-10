ASHTABULA — A new place to help you look your best is open in the newly renovated Castle Block property.
At Your Best Esthetics is a full-service esthetician salon at 347 Center St., Ashtabula.
Owner Morgan Tackett completed lash certification class, as well as two years of study at Youngstown State University. She became an advanced esthetician upon finishing Raphael’s School of Beauty.
“At Your Best Esthetics offers a luxurious experience at a reasonable price,” she said. “Our prices range anywhere between $12 and $180. We offer lashes brows and all your skincare needs.”
The Ashtabula native said she’s passionate about opening a salon downtown.
“I wanted to bring relaxation and comfort at an affordable price to Ashtabula,” she said. “My clientele is everybody! I’m here to provide relaxation and enhancements to everyone.”
Tackett offers services to female and male customers, as well as Mommy and Me Spa Days.
A 2020 graduate of Lakeside High School, Tackett is a single mom who is determined to follow her dreams.
“With the help of my family, I was able to graduate and become an advanced esthetician and open my own salon,” she said.
The salon is open by appointment only 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 440-645-5951.
At Your Best Esthetics also can be found on Facebook and Twitter.
