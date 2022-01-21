GENEVA — A March for Life is planned for noon Saturday at Assumption Church, said Paul Wadowick who is in charge of communications for the Geneva-Madison Council 5286 of the Knights of Columbus.
Wadowick said the event has been changed slightly due to the excessively cold temperatures predicted for Saturday. He said the walk from the church to the Rotary Pavilion will not be held, but some participants will be outside for a shorter period of time to bring attention to the group’s concern with the issue of abortion.
The bulk of the activities will be inside the Assumption Church Hall, Wadowick said.
Christy Ballor will be a main speaker and share her message of concern about abortion, Wadowick said. He said she is an Ohio regional coordinator for “Silent No More Awareness Campaign.”
Wadowick said Ballor had an abortion at the age of 17 and felt guilt for years until she converted to Christianity and is now a member of the Project Rachel Ministry Team for the Diocese of Youngstown.
“With God’s grace, she seeks to help those who have been wounded by abortion and to help prevent more women and families from being exploited by the abortion industry,” he said.
Ohio gubertnatorial candidate Jim Renacci is also scheduled to attend the event and speak about the issue, Wadowick said. He said, Joe Knopp, the producer of the movie “Unplanned” is scheduled to attend the event as well.
