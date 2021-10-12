ASHTABULA — Area residents may seek help with their heating bills this winter.
Ashtabula County Community Action Agency’s Winter Crisis Program (WCP) starts Nov. 1.
The Winter Crisis Program (WCP) is part of its Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) and runs from Nov. 1 until the end of March.
Eligible households can receive a payment for their main heating source and/or their secondary heating source (electric). The WCP also can assist with tank replacement, tank testing and furnace repair.
Income eligibility is at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines.
Community Action will be doing walk-ins only the first two weeks of November at Ohio Means Jobs, 2247 Lake Ave.
After those first two weeks of November, it will be walk-ins only at Ohio Means Jobs and by appointment only at Ashtabula County Community Action Agency, 6920 Austinburg Road.
Appointments can be scheduled for the WCP at 440-381-8230, starting at the end of October. When scheduling an appointment please wait for the confirmation number at they end, or it will not schedule you an appointment.
Please keep in mind that Community Action needs all documentation in order to process an application.
For more information please call 440-997-5957 Option No. 2 for the HEAP department, or by dialing the information line at 211.
For additional information about HEAP and PIPP for Ohioans, visit Ohio Development Services Agency at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or the Ashtabula County Community Action website www.accaa.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.