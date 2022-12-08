ASHTABULA — Every year, the Ashtabula County Marine Corps League pays tribute to those who lost their lives at Pearl Harbor, and this Wednesday was no different.
The remembrance ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park marked the 81st anniversary of the attack of Pearl Harbor, which drew the United States into World War II.
Veterans gathered at 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the park, and the ceremony began at 12:55 p.m., with a tolling of the bells at First Baptist Church.
The bells signified 7:55 a.m. Hawaii time, when the attack occurred on Dec. 7, 1941.
American Legion Post No. 103 posted colors, and Tim Dibble, past commander of the Marine Corps League Detachment 782, led a crowd of about 30 attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance.
The Rev. Joe Woods, pastor at First Baptist Church in Ashtabula, asked God to “help us to always remember Pearl Harbor” in the opening prayer.
Dibble said it is important to keep up remembrances of history, or America’s history will be lost. He then gave a history of what happened at Pearl Harbor on that fateful day.
The attack killed 2,403 U.S. personnel, including 68 civilians, and destroyed or damaged 19 U.S. Navy ships, including 8 battleships, he said.
“The USS Arizona alone lost 1,177 sailors and Marines, nearly half the death toll,” he said. “A handful of centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor gathered at the scene of the Japanese bombing [Wednesday] morning to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago.”
The decline reflects the dwindling number of survivors as they age. The youngest active-duty military personnel on Dec. 7, 1941, would have been about 17, making them 98 today. Many of those still alive are at least 100, he said.
Despite being so far from Hawaii, Ashtabula was not untouched by the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Private Henry Kalinowski, of Ashtabula County, was a victim of the attack.
Guest speaker, the Rev. Fred Grimm, U.S. Navy retired, chaplain of the Marine Corps League Detachment 782, honored Kalinowski with his words.
“He was a good kid; he went to Ashtabula High School and attended St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jefferson,” he said. “He took a buddy’s duty [on Dec. 7, 1941] on the USS Arizona because his friend was getting married.
He became the first casualty of World War II in Ashtabula County.”
“If Kalinowski were alive, he’d be 102,” Dibble said.
Grimm said, “We stand the watch now
so we never have another Pearl Harbor or 9/11.”
Bugler Mark Summers played taps and a 21-Gun Salute were given, followed by the benediction provided by Woods.
