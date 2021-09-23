Ashtabula's new city solicitor takes oath of office  

ASHTABULA — Former Ashtabula County Prosecutor Cecilia M. Cooper took her oath of office as Ashtabula’s new city solicitor at Monday night’s City Council meeting.
In July, City Council appointed Cooper to replace City Solicitor Michael Franklin upon his retirement, slated for this Friday. Franklin is retiring after 14 years of service to the community.
“We are very excited to have someone of Miss Cooper’s stature and ability to join us on council,” President John Roskovics said.
City Council gave Cooper a standing ovation.
“I’m very grateful for the opportunity that council has given me,” she said.
City Manager Jim Timonere said he couldn’t think of a better replacement.
When Cooper, 55, begins work at the Justice Center on Monday, she will bring with her a wealth of experience that includes nine years in the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office, nearly two years in the Geauga County Prosecutor’s Office, and two years as an elected district attorney in Georgia.
An Erie native, Cooper studied at Washington & Jefferson College, and Emory University School of Law in Atlanta, where she earned her Juris Doctor degree in 1991. After law school, she opened her own office and was in private practice for almost 10 years, during which she represented clients in both civil and criminal cases.
In 2000, she was elected district attorney for the six County Southwestern Judicial Circuit and served two terms as the elected prosecutor.
Cooper moved to Ashtabula County to be closer to her siblings. She was hired as an assistant prosecutor by now-retired county prosecutor, Tom Sartini. Cooper served the county in that capacity until she was promoted to chief assistant county prosecutor by then-prosecutor, Nicholas Iarocci, in February 2015.
In January of 2020, she was appointed county prosecutor after Iarocci was elected to the position of Conneaut Municipal Court Judge.
In November 2020, Cooper, a Democrat, sought her first full term, but was defeated by Republican Colleen O’Toole. She then took a position with the Geauga County Prosecutor’s Office.
After Franklin swore in Cooper, City Council honored him with a plaque of appreciation for his many years of service, presented by Vice President Michael Speelman and Ward 1 Council person Kym Foglio.
Timonere thanked Franklin for his guidance throughout the years.
“I couldn’t have done what I’ve done for this city without you,” he said.
Franklin thanked Timonere and City Council, and said he was humbled by all the well wishes.
