ASHTABULA
• A fight was reported in the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue at 10 a.m. Nov. 10.
• Damage to property was reported in the 100 block of West 44th Street at noon Nov. 10.
• A male was arrested after appearing in Municipal Court at 2 p.m. Nov. 10.
• Fraud was reported in the 1600 block of Garfield Avenue at 2:35 p.m. Nov. 10.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 2200 block of Harbor Avenue at 2:50 p.m. Nov. 10.
• A disturbance was reported in the 5700 block of Main Avenue at 3 p.m. Nov. 10.
• Petty theft was reported in the 300 block of West 35th Street at 11 p.m. Nov. 10.
• Breaking and entering and theft were reported in the 4000 block of Station Avenue at 2 a.m. Nov. 11.
• An intoxicated female on suspected stimulants was reported in the 2200 block of Lake Avenue at 7 a.m. Nov. 11.
• Damage to a rental property was reported in the 5300 block of Adams Avenue at 5 p.m. Nov. 11.
• An unwanted person was reported in the 1400 block of West 8th Street at 5:23 p.m. Nov. 11.
• A custody issue was reported in the 5700 block of Poplar Avenue at 5:37 p.m. Nov. 11.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 5500 block of Washington Avenue at 7 p.m. Nov. 11.
• A single vehicle crash was reported at Lake Avenue and West 36th Street at 12:57 a.m. Nov. 12. One arrest for OVI was made.
• Threats were reported in the 1700 block of West Prospect Road at 6 a.m. Nov. 12.
• Dogs at large were reported at Station Avenue and West 36th Street at 10 a.m. Nov. 12. The owner of the dogs was issued a citation.
• Petty theft was reported in the 1600 block of West 6th Street at 10 a.m. Nov. 12.
• Threats and an unwanted, intoxicated person were reported in the 1300 block of West Prospect Road at 2:36 p.m. Nov. 12.
• A lost wallet was reported in the 4900 block of Dwight Avenue at 5:54 p.m. Nov. 12.
• A vehicle hit a deer in the 1700 block of West 14th Street at 6 p.m. Nov. 12. The vehicle was damaged.
• A missing person was reported in the 800 block of East 16th Street at 3 a.m. Nov. 13.
• An explosion was reported in the 1200 block of West 48th Street at 10:21 a.m. Nov. 13. Firefighters are investigating the cause of the explosion.
• Petty theft was reported in the 500 block of West 28th Street at 5 a.m. Nov. 14.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 3400 block of Lake Avenue at 6 a.m. Nov. 14.
• Problems with trash dumping and trespassing were reported in the 4800 block of Benefit Avenue at 7:40 a.m. Nov. 14.
