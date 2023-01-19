ASHTABULA
• A female prisoner was taken to the Ashtabula County jail at 2 p.m. Jan. 18.
• A stolen check was reported in the 2700 block of West Avenue at 3:11 p.m. Jan. 18.
• A loose dog was reportedly running around the 5600 block of West Avenue at 3:19 p.m. Jan. 18.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 500 block of East 16th Street at 4:23 p.m. Jan. 18.
• A theft was reported in the 1200 block of West Prospect Road at 5:06 p.m. Jan. 18.
• A subject was arrested on a warrant in the 200 block of Progress Place at 2 a.m. Jan. 19.
• Two vehicles were reportedly entered and items stolen on Valleyview Boulevard at 2:30 a.m. Jan. 19.
• An assault was reported in the 5400 block of Fort Avenue at 3 a.m. Jan. 19.
• Unlawful restraint was reported in the 300 block of West 43rd Street at 5:45 a.m. Jan. 19.
• A traffic stop at Thayer Avenue and West 13th Street at 6 a.m. resulted in a male cited for driving under suspension. Marijuana was found on his person. The vehicle was towed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.