• Fraud was reported in the 1000 block of Westshore Drive at 12:20 p.m. Feb. 23.
• A junk vehicle was reported in the 5100 block of Main Avenue at 12:35 p.m. Feb. 23.
• A junk vehicle was reported in the 200 block of West 50th Street at 12:46 p.m. Feb. 23.
• Loose dogs were reported in the 300 block of West 50th Street at 1 p.m. Feb. 23.
• A robbery was reported in the 5800 block of Adams Avenue at 8 p.m. Feb. 23. One male was arrested.
• A caller reported hearing gunshots in the 5500 block of Fort Avenue at 9 p.m. Feb. 23.
• A firearm was relinquished at 10:30 p.m. Feb. 23 to the Ashtabula Police Department for safe keeping.
• An abandoned vehicle was towed from the intersection of West 39th Street and Cleveland Avenue at 5 a.m. Feb. 24.
