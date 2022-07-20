ASHTABULA
• A man was arrested after a foot chase ending at Griswold Road and West 30th Street at 1 a.m. July 19.
• Criminal damaging was reported in the 1200 block of Perryville Place at 3:40 a.m. July 19.
• A disturbance was reported in the 6300 block of Edward Avenue at 4:15 a.m. July 19.
• Injured animal was reported in the 500 block of West 40th Street at 9:50 a.m. July 19.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 900 block of East 18th Street at 11 a.m. July 19.
• A dog bite was reported in the 4700 block of Hope Avenue at 1:47 p.m. July 19.
• A mirror reportedly fell of the wall in the 4700 block of Main Avenue at 3 p.m. July 19.
• A threatening complaint was reported in the 5700 block of Main Avenue at 10:45 p.m. July 19.
• A plant was reportedly stolen from the 100 block of West 44th Street at 10:49 p.m. July 19.
• Damage to an upstairs bathroom was reported in the 900 block of East 16th Street at 111 p.m. July 19.
• Petty theft was reported in the 2100 block of Michigan Avenue at 12:25 a.m. July 20.
• Lost property was reported in the Ashtabula Gulf at 12:44 a.m. July 20.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1200 block of West 43rd Street at 12:56 a.m. July 20.
• Criminal trespassing was reported in the 5800 block of Washington Avenue at 1:14 a.m. July 20.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 4700 block of Strong Avenue at 1:45 a.m. July 20.
