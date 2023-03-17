ASHTABULA
• Menacing by stalking was reported in the 1100 block of Alfred Drive at 12:06 a.m. March 16.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1400 block of West 19th Street at 3 a.m. March 16.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 500 block of West 34th Street at 8 a.m. March 16.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 500 block of Audrey Place at 10 a.m. March 16.
• An animal call was received from the 1600 block of West 5th Street at 10:30 p.m. March 16.
• A search warrant executed in the 1200 block of East 17th Street at 10:30 p.m. March 16 resulted in a male being arrest for aggravated trafficking of drugs, weapons under disability and criminal tools.
• An assault was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 11 a.m. March 16.
• Felonious assault was reported at the Justice Center at 11 a.m. March 16.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of Lake Avenue at 1:01 p.m. March 16.
• Theft from a vehicle while parked in the 3600 block of Lake Avenue was reported at 10 p.m. March 16.
• A disturbance was reported in the 5500 block of Washington Avenue at 11 p.m. March 16. The call led to an arrest on a warrant.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 2000 block of East 43rd Street at 11 p.m. March 16.
• A warrant was served in the 5700 block of Madison Avenue at 12:20 a.m. March 17.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 2500 block of Highland Circle at 12:51 a.m. March 17.
