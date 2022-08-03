ASHTABULA
• A male was arrested for robbery in the 200 block of West 55th Street at 1 a.m. Aug. 2.
• Two adults were arrested on warrants for drug possession in the 5700 block of McCreery Avenue at 9 a.m. Aug. 2.
• A male was stopped for having active warrants at Michigan Avenue and Eagle Drive at 11:33 a.m. Aug. 2. He was found to be in possession of felony narcotics. Drug charges are pending.
• Ashtabula police assisted adult parole with the arrest of an adult male in the 500 block of Center Street at 1:11 p.m. Aug. 2. He was found to be in possession of felony narcotics.
• A private property hit-skip accident was reported in the 500 block of West Prospect Road at 2:14 p.m. Aug. 2.
• A female in the 1000 block of Westwood Drive was taken to the hospital at 1:30 a.m. Aug. 3.
• A female was arrested on a warrant in the 5700 block of Main Avenue at 2:40 a.m. Aug. 3.
• An assault was reported in the 100 block of West 44th Street at 2:55 a.m. Aug. 3.

• Petty theft was reported in the 3600 block of Lake Avenue at 4:25 a.m. Aug. 3.

• An injured animal was reported in the 5200 block of Main Avenue at 6 a.m. Aug. 3.

• Property damage was reported in the 3000 block of Glover Drive at 7:38 a.m. Aug. 3.

• A jail incident was reported at the Justice Center at 7:58 a.m. Aug. 3.

• A temporary restraining order was violated in the 800 block of West 49th Street at 8 a.m. Aug. 3.

• A suspicious person was reported in the 700 block of West 30th Street at 8:14 a.m. Aug. 3.
