ASHTABULA
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 5200 block of Woodman Avenue at 9 a.m. Oct. 18.
• A jail incident was reported at 9:56 a.m. Oct. 18.
• A sibling dispute was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 2:36 p.m. Oct. 18.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 5100 block of Nathan Avenue at 4:29 p.m. Oct. 18.
• A juvenile runaway was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 5:53 p.m. Oct. 18.
• Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 7:43 p.m. Oct. 18.
• A person in a mental crisis was reported on West 40th Street at 11:30 p.m. Oct. 18.
