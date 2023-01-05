ASHTABULA
• Threats were reported in the 1200 block of Lake Avenue at 9 a.m. Jan. 4.
• A wellness check was conducted in the 900 block of West 48th Street at 9:52 a.m. Jan. 4.
• Theft of a food card was reported in the 100 block of West 44th Street at 11 a.m. Jan. 4.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1300 block of Thayer Avenue at 1:25 p.m. Jan. 4.
• Identity fraud was reported in the 1200 block of West Shore Drive at 3:15 p.m. Jan. 4.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 1100 block of West Prospect Road at 3:49 p.m. Jan. 4.
• A sex offense was reported on West 48th Street at 10 p.m. Jan. 4.
• Aggravated menacing was reported in the 5700 block of Madison Avenue at 11:40 p.m. Jan. 4.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 5700 block of West Avenue at 3 a.m. Jan. 5.
