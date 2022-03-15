ASHTABULA
• Damage to a vehicle was reported at East 23rd Street and Columbus Avenue at 9:44 a.m. March 11.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 2200 block of West Avenue at 10:51 a.m. March 11.
• Shoplifting was reported in the 1100 block of West Prospect Road at 12:49 p.m. March 11.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 3400 block of Lake Avenue at 1:52 p.m. March 11.
• A trailer was towed from the 5400 block of Adams Avenue at 3:32 p.m. March 11.
• A traffic stop in the 400 block of Center Street at 12:31 a.m. March 12 resulted in the seizure of drugs.
• Emergency room workers at Ashtabula County Medical Center reported an 11-year-old Jefferson Road boy who was shot with a BB gun just above the eye at 9 a.m. March 12. The boy and two juvenile friends were playing with their BB guns when the incident took place.
• Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1600 block of East 45th Street at 9:07 a.m. March 12.
• Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of West 53rd Street at 12:42 p.m. March 12.
• A traffic accident was reported in the 1100 block of Hamlin Drive at 2:14 p.m. March 12.
• A traffic stop at West 53rd Street and Chestnut Avenue at 2:50 p.m. March 12 resulted in the two arrests.
• A suspicious male was reported in the 600 block of Goodwill Drive at 4:49 p.m. March 12.
• A suspicious person on a mountain bike was reported in the area of West 8th Street at 3:16 a.m. March 13.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of West Prospect Road at 9:42 a.m. March 13.
• Theft was reported in the 5700 block of Main Avenue at 10:43 a.m. March 13.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Center Street at 2:21 p.m. March 13.
• Child abuse/neglect was reported in the 900 block of West 38th Street at 4:27 p.m. March 13.
• A traffic stop on Thayer Avenue at 11:26 p.m. March 13 resulted in a citation.
• Menacing was reported on Lambros Lane at 11:42 p.m. March 13.
• An altercation between a live-in boyfriend and his girlfriend was reported in the 1400 block of Bridge Street at 11:46 p.m. March 13.
• A burglary was reported in the 1400 block of West 10th Street at 11:50 p.m. March 13.
• A vehicle was towed from Smith Field on West Avenue at 12:20 a.m. March 14.
Shelley Terry is a reporter for the Star Beacon.
