ASHTABULA
• Domestic violence repeat offender was reported in the 5700 block of Main Avenue at 12:35 a.m. Jan. 6.
• An overdose was reported in the 5800 block of Washington Avenue at 1:32 a.m. Jan. 6.
• Shots fired were reported in the 2400 block of West Avenue at 1 p.m. Jan. 6.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 1300 block of West 38th Street at 5:16 p.m. Jan. 6.
• A subject was arrested on warrants in the 900 block of Seymour Drive at 9:30 p.m. Jan. 6.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 2400 block of Columbus Avenue at 12:36 a.m. Jan. 7.
• An intoxicated male was repeatedly calling 911 reporting a false claim from Topper AVenue and East 46th Street at 1:59 a.m. Jan. 7. One arrest was made.
• A missing juvenile was reported in the 5300 block of Reed Avenue at 2 a.m. Jan. 7.
• An argument was reported in the 1000 block of East 5th Street at 12:26 a.m. Jan. 7.
• Police spotted a wanted person walking on Lake Avenue at about 1 p.m. Jan. 7. A foot pursuit ensued and the male was apprehended and book into the city jail.
• An assault was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 1:43 p.m. Jan. 7.
• A male was released from Cleveland Heights Police Department and transported to the city jail at 5 p.m. Jan. 7 on warrants.
• A shoplifter was reported at Dollar General on West Prospect Road at 5:26 p.m. Jan. 7.
• Copper pipes were reported stolen from a home in the 300 block of West Prospect Road at 8 p.m. Jan. 7.
• Theft was reported in the 1100 block of West 38th Street at 11 p.m. Jan. 7.
• Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers requested the assistance of a K-9 officer during a traffic stop at Main Avenue and West 42nd Street at 1 a.m. Jan. 8.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1600 block of Walnut Beach Drive at 5 a.m. Jan. 8. One arrest was made on outstanding warrants.
• Trespassing was reported in the 5700 block of Main Avenue at 6 a.m. Jan. 8. A suspect was identified.
• A theft was reported in the 500 block of West 41st Street at 1:13 p.m. Jan. 8.
• Shots fired were reported in the 4200 block of Ann Avenue at 7:12 p.m. Jan. 8.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1700 block of Harbor Avenue at 11:34 p.m. Jan. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.