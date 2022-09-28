Ashtabula
• An inmate in the city jail was restrained for disruptive behavior at 12:11 p.m. Sept. 27.
• Fraud was reported in the 2000 block of Oriole Drive at 5 p.m. Sept. 27.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported on Scott Avenue at 7:44 p.m. Sept. 27.
• A stolen firearm was recovered in the 1200 block of West 9th Street at 7 a.m. Sept. 28.
• An assault was reported in the 2000 block of Norman Avenue at 10 a.m. Sept. 28.
• Harassment was reported in the 5700 block of McCreery Avenue at 10:50 a.m. Sept. 28.
