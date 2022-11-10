ASHTABULA
• A drug overdose was reported in the 1100 block of West 34th Street at 12:42 a.m. Nov. 9.
• An alarm drop was reported in the 4700 block of State Road at 6:12 a.m. Nov. 9.
• A traffic stop at West 50th Street and West Avenue at 1 a.m. Nov. 9 resulted in a citation for possession of marijuana.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of West 47th Street at 1:03 a.m. Nov. 9.
• Stolen property was reported in the 2600 block of Walnut Boulevard at 2:05 p.m. Nov. 9.
• A sick raccoon was reported in the 500 block of West 51st Street at 11:18 p.m. Nov. 9.
• A traffic stop at West Prospect Road and Lake Avenue at 1:39 a.m. Nov. 10 resulted in an arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI).
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 900 block of Bunker Hill Road at 6:34 a.m. Nov. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.