ASHTABULA
• A person was held in contempt of court and incarcerated in city jail at 7:51 a.m. Jan. 20.
• A traffic stop at West Prospect and Woodman Avenue at 10 a.m. Jan. 20 resulted in a male cited for fictitious plates.
• A disturbance was reported in the 4700 block of Elm Avenue near U.S. Bank on Park Avenue at 12:24 p.m. Jan. 20. Two adults were charged with disorderly conduct.
• A report of lost or stolen property was received from the 900 block of East Sixth Street at 3 p.m. Jan. 20.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 1100 block of West Prospect Road at 10 p.m. Jan. 20. The car was in the median. One arrest was made for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI).
• Violation of a protection order was reported in the 2400 block of Columbus Avenue at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 21.
• A threat was reported in the 1200 block of Perryville Place at 12:09 a.m. Jan. 21.
• An assault was reported in the 4300 block of Main Avenue at 4 a.m. Jan. 21. When police arrived, they found a man with a bloody face. He said someone punched him in the face. He was transported to Ashtabula County Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
• Two males were arrested on warrants in the 500 block of West 36th Street at 4:53 a.m. Jan. 21.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 1000 block of East 15th Street at 11 a.m. Jan. 21.
• A temporary license plate was reported stolen from the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 5:36 p.m. Jan. 21.
• A juvenile complaint was reported at West 29th Street and Griswold Road at 6 p.m. Jan. 21.
• A traffic collision was reported in the 4700 block of Main Avenue at 9 p.m. Jan. 21. One arrest was made for OVI.
• A disturbance over an eviction was reported in the 700 block of Bunker Hill Road at 12:08 a.m. Jan. 22.
• A burglary was reported in the 1100 block fo Seymour Drive at 2 a.m. Jan. 22, followed by an arrest for domestic violence and burglary.
• A runaway was reported in the 3300 block of Station Avenue at 4 a.m. Jan. 22.
• A traffic stop for expired tags occurred in the 1000 block of West Prospect Road at 1:41 p.m. Jan. 22.
• An unwanted person was reported at the Circle K store at 5758 Main Ave. at 1:48 p.m. Jan. 22.
• Property damage was reported in the 400 block of Thayer Avenue at 6 p.m. Jan. 22.
• A female called police because a man was knocking on her door and hanging around outside her house in the 1000 block of Alfred Drive at 10 p.m. Jan. 22. When police arrived, the man told them he was jumped by unknown assailants over by Ann Avenue. The men stole his cell phone and $350 cash.
• Failure to comply was reported in the 5500 block of Adams Avenue at 8 a.m. Jan. 23.
