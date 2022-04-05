ASHTABULA
• A traffic stop at Jefferson Avenue and West 54th Street at 5 p.m. April 1 resulted in the seizure of a minor misdemeanor of marijuana.
• A traffic stop at Bunker Hill Road and West Avenue at 5:17 p.m. April 1 resulted in a warrant arrest and methamphetamine seizure.
• A traffic stop on Jefferson Road was made at 7 p.m. April 1 after the vehicle was seen leaving a suspected drug house on West 54th Street. Two males occupied the vehicle. The driver, a 24-year-old man from Roaming Shores, told the officer he was a CCW holder and was carrying a firearm. The passenger, a 25-year-old man from Jefferson, had a known past criminal record. An assisting officer had the driver exit the vehicle and removed the firearm from his person.
• A subject was arrested on warrants in the 600 block of West 54th Street at 11 a.m. April 2. The arrest led to a search warrant and several firearms and suspected narcotics were discovered.
• Property damage was reported in the 5100 block of Kain Avenue at 2 p.m. April 2.
• Railroad vandalism and a fire were reported at West 30th Street and Griswold Road at 2:42 p.m. April 2.
• Petty theft was reported in the 1100 block of West 9th Street at 3 p.m. April 2.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1200 block of Bridge Street at 6:43 p.m. April 2.
• A warrant arrest was reported in the 5700 block of Main Avenue at 7 p.m. April 2.
• A missing person was reported in the 5100 block of Nathan Avenue at 8 p.m. April 2.
• A traffic stop at Fox Drive and West 58th Street at 10:30 a.m. April 3 resulted in the seizure of a gun.
• An assault was reported in the 800 block of Norman Avenue at 4 p.m. April 3.
• A robbery was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 9:36 p.m. April 3.
• Possession of drugs was reported in the 5200 block of Main Avenue at 10:15 p.m. April 3.
• Criminal damaging was reported in the 6100 block of Bardmoor Boulevard at 11 p.m. April 3.
• Criminal trespassing was reported in the 1300 block of West 30th Street at 2 a.m. April 4.
• Menacing was reported in the 2000 block of Oriole Drive at 2:50 a.m. April 4.
