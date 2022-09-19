ASHTABULA
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in the 5200 block of Adams Avenue at 3 a.m. Sept. 16. The vehicle was recovered.
• A traffic stop in the 1700 block of West 19th Street at 5:30 a.m. Sept. 16 resulted in a citation for driving under suspension. The vehicle was towed.
• A traffic stop at West 58th Street and Main Avenue at 5:30 a.m. Sept. 16 resulted in a citation for driving under suspension. The vehicle was towed.
• A one-vehicle crash into a utility pole was reported in the 1500 block of West Prospect Road at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 16. An OVI arrest was made.
• Fraud was reported in the 500 block of Bunker Hill Road at 3 p.m. Sept. 16.
• A female was arrested for violation of a protection order in the 500 block of West 36th Street at 9 a.m. Sept. 16.
• Theft of an XBox was reported in the 1300 block of Ohio Avenue at 12:59 p.m. Sept. 17.
• A male was arrested on warrants in the 1500 block of West 9th Street at 9:40 p.m. Sept. 17.
• A male was arrested on a warrant in the 3200 block of Glover Drive at 10 p.m. Sept. 17.
• A juvenile was reported missing from the 300 block of Fox Drive at 11:39 p.m. Sept. 17.
• Reckless driving resulted in a traffic stop at West 9th Street and Lyndon Avenue at 12:59 a.m. Sept. 18.
• Petty theft was reported in the 5700 block of Main Avenue at 1 a.m. Sept. 18.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 5600 block of Adams Avenue at 5:30 a.m. Sept. 18.
• A disturbance was reported in the 5800 block of Main Avenue at 10:56 a.m. Sept. 18.
• A traffic stop at Bridge Street and Lake Avenue at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 resulted in an OVI arrest.
• A threat was reported in the 1700 block of East 47th Street at 10:51 p.m. Sept. 18.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 700 block of East 15th Street at 11:32 p.m. Sept. 18.
• Breaking and entering into a storage unit was reported in the 2300 block of Michigan Avenue at 12:18 a.m. Sept. 19.
• A loose dog was reported in the 5300 block of Benefit Avenue at 8 a.m. Sept. 19.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 3500 block of West Avenue at 9 a.m. Sept. 19.
• A bicycle was reported stolen from the 5700 block of Main Avenue at 9:57 a.m. Sept. 19.
