ASHTABULA
• A male was arrested on felony warrants in the 3100 block of Glover Drive at 11 a.m. March 3.
• A male was found to be under the influence of narcotics on Lake Avenue at 12:30 p.m. March 3. He was taken to Ashtabula County Medical Center.
• A custody issue was reported in the 3500 block of Lake Avenue at 1 p.m. March 3.
• A male attempted to pass a stolen check in the 4300 block of Main Avenue at 4 p.m. March 3.
• A theft was reported in the 5700 block of Main Avenue at 5 p.m. March 3.
• Menacing was reported in the 1600 block of West 5th Street at 8 p.m. March 3.
• A domestic violence assault was reported in the 5800 block of Ogden Avenue at 1 a.m. March 4.
• A parking complaint was received from the 1000 block of Scott Avenue at 3 a.m. March 4. The vehicle was cited and towed away.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 1200 block of West Prospect Road at 4 a.m. March 4.
• A traffic stop in the 1600 block of Allen Avenue resulted in the driver being arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 4:50 a.m. March 4.
• A juvenile driving a vehicle without a driver’s license was stopped in the 1700 block of West 48th Street at 11 a.m. March 4.
• A domestic situation was reported in the 1000 block of West 6th Street at noon March 4.
• A traffic stop at Ohio Avenue Extension and West 19th Street at 2 p.m. March 4 resulted in a pursuit where a male was arrested for fleeing and eluding, as well as operating a vehicle while under the influence.
• Pandering obscenities involving a minor was reported in the 1800 block of West 8th Street at 9 p.m. March 4.
• Criminal damaging was reported in the 400 block of West 52nd Street at 10 p.m. March 4.
• One arrest for contempt of court at the Justice Center at 10:30 p.m. March 4.
• A traffic stop at Columbus Avenue and East 23rd Street resulted in a male cited for a red light violation and driving under suspension. Drugs were found in the vehicle, which was towed.
• Child neglect was reported in the 4100 block of Main Avenue at 12:31 p.m. March 5.
• A bicycle was found in the 2200 block of Harbor Avenue at 1:16 p.m. March 5.
• An OVI arrest was made in the 500 block of Center Street at 6:44 p.m. March 5.
• Theft of a package was reported in the 400 block of West Prospect Road at 6:59 p.m. March 5.
• A female reported she was assaulted by her former boyfriend at West Avenue and West 19th Street at 9 p.m. March 5. The former boyfriend also stole her car keys and phone.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 2600 block of West 13th Street at 6 a.m. March 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.