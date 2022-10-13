ASHTABULA
• A male allegedly stabbed the tires of his children’s mother’s car while parked at Johnson Court and Glover Drive at 1 p.m. Oct. 12.
• A traffic stop at Lake Avenue and West 32nd Street at 2 p.m. Oct. 12 resulted in an arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI).
• A vehicle blocking a traffic lane at East 47th Street and State Road was towed at 8 p.m. Oct. 12.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered at West 38th Street and Ann Avenue at 1:55 a.m. Oct. 13.
• A male was arrested for domestic violence in the 3700 block of Lake Avenue at 2 a.m. Oct. 13.
