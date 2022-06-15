ASHTABULA
• A fake bank check and theft were reported in the 4100 block of Main Avenue at 10 a.m. June 13.
• Criminal damaging was reported in the 3900 block of Lake Avenue at 11:37 a.m. June 13.
• Theft from the elderly was reported in the 1400 block of Allen Avenue at 2:22 p.m. June 13.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a parked vehicle in the 1100 block of Walnut Boulevard.
• Threats from a live-in boyfriend were reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 12:59 a.m. June 14.
• A missing person from Cleveland was reportedly staying on Adams Avenue in Ashtabula at 7:54 a.m. June 14.
• An assault was reported in the 4600 block of Topper Avenue at 11 a.m. June 14.
• Damage to property was reported in the 5400 block of Adams Avenue at 12:15 p.m. June 14.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 5100 block of Nathan Avenue at 1:02 p.m. June 14.
• A suspicious person was observed in the 4300 block of Park Avenue at 1 p.m. June 14. One arrest was made.
• Theft of a cell phone was reported in the 1000 block of West Prospect Road at 6:25 p.m. June 14.
• A disturbance was reported in the 5700 block of West Avenue at 6:50 p.m. June 14.
• Criminal trespassing was reported at Gary Avenue and West 51st Street at 2 a.m. June 15.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 4200 block of Park Avenue at 2:53 a.m. June 15.
• Harassment was reported in the 5400 block of Adams Avenue at 3:09 a.m. June 15.
• Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Thistlewood Court at 3:19 a.m. June 15.
• A burglary was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 3:26 a.m. June 15.
