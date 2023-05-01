ASHTABULA
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 5 a.m. April 28.
• Trafficking in drugs was reported in the 1100 block of West 37th Street at 6 a.m. April 28.
• A traffic stop at Harbor Avenue and East 18th Street at 7:20 a.m. April 28 led to a seizure of drugs.
• A rabid raccoon was destroyed in the 1100 block of East 15th Street at 9 a.m. April 28.
• A dispute over property was reported in the 4600 block of Valley View Boulevard at 9:30 a.m. April 28.
• A junk vehicle was towed from the 700 block of East 15th Street at 9:30 a.m. April 28.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 700 block of East 17th Street at 12:31 p.m. April 28.
• A traffic stop in the 400 block of Lake Avenue resulted in two arrests on warrants at 1:34 p.m. April 28.
• An overdose was reported in the 5700 block of Woodman Avenue at 1:55 p.m. April 28.
• Criminal damaging was reported in the 4900 block of Topper Avenue at 2 p.m. April 28.
• An assault was reported in the 300 block of West 54th Street at 3 p.m. April 28.
• A fight was reported in the 1400 block of West 9th Street at 8 p.m. April 28.
• A traffic stop at Main Avenue and West 49th Street at 12:38 a.m. April 29 resulted in an arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI) and drugs were recovered.
• Two males were reported breaking into a garage in the 1000 block of West 54th Street at 5 a.m. April 29. Both were arrested.
• Theft by deception was reported in the 1600 block of West 3rd Street at 10 a.m. April 29.
• A traffic stop at Main Avenue and West 58th Street at 10 a.m. April 29 resulted in an arrest of a male for traffic offenses and possession of drugs.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1700 block of East 45th Street at 6 p.m. April 29.
• A theft was reported in the 1200 block of Perryville Place at 8 p.m. April 29.
• A spill on the roadway was reported at West Avenue and West 41st Street at 9 p.m. April 29.
• A disturbance was reported in the 2100 block of West 11th Street at 10 p.m. April 29.
• An elderly mother reported to the police station that she was assaulted by her adult daughter on April 30.
• Theft of a firearm was reported in the 1400 block of Thayer Avenue at 4 p.m. April 30.
• An overdose was reported in the 1200 block of Perryville Place at 4 p.m. April 30.
• Theft of a package was reported in the 600 block of West 57th Street at 8 p.m. April 30.
