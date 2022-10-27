ASHTABULA
• An animal call was received from the 5400 block of Fort Avenue at 1 a.m. Oct. 26.
• A theft was reported in the 2900 block of Lake Avenue at 11 a.m. Oct. 26.
• A subject was arrested for contempt of court at the Justice Center at 4 p.m. Oct. 26.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 5700 block of Woodman Avenue at 4:37 p.m. Oct. 26.
• A traffic stop in the 1000 block of West 38th Street at 5:49 p.m. Oct. 26 resulted in the driver cited for failure to reinstate driver’s license. The vehicle was towed.
• Fraud was reported in the 1400 block of Allen Avenue at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26.
• Domestic violence and menacing were reported in the 1400 block of West 8th Street at 10:39 p.m. Oct. 26.
• A male was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI) during a traffic stop at West Prospect Road and Woodman Avenue at 4 a.m. Oct. 27.
• An unattended child was reported in the 100 block of West 42nd Street at 4:07 a.m. Oct. 27.
• A disturbance was reported in the 5500 block of Washington Avenue at 5 a.m. Oct. 27.
