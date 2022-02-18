ASHTABULA
• A female inmate was taken by ambulance to Ashtabula County Medical Center at 12:34 p.m. on Feb. 16.
• A deceased person was reported in the 5700 block of Woodman Avenue at 1:12 p.m. on Feb. 16.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 2400 block of Lake Avenue at 1:21 p.m. on Feb. 16. One arrest was made.
• Criminal trespassing was reported in the 2200 block of Norman Avenue at 1:25 p.m. on Feb. 16.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1500 block of Ohio Avenue at 2:29 p.m. on Feb. 16.
• A jail incident was reported in the Justice Center at 5 p.m. on Feb. 16. A restraint chair was used to subdue an inmate.
• A burglary was reported in the 1100 block of Harmon Road at 5:52 p.m. on Feb. 16.
Shelley Terry is a reporter for the Star Beacon.
