ASHTABULA
• Theft of a firearm was reported on West 58th Street at 8 a.m. June 26.
• Theft of a motorized bicycle was reported on West 52nd Street at 8:30 a.m. June 26.
• A burglary was reported on Seymour Drive at 9 a.m. June 26.
• Domestic violence was reported on Lake Avenue at 10 a.m. June 26.
• A sexual assault was reported on Lambros Lane at 12:04 p.m. June 26.
• A theft of checks was reported on Walnut Beach Drive at 1 p.m. June 26.
• A missing juvenile was found in Jefferson at 9 p.m. June 26.
• Police helped a suicidal male on Main Avenue to be transported by ambulance to Ashtabula County Medical Center at 1 a.m. June 27.
• A runaway juvenile was found on East 42nd Street and returned home at 1 a.m. June 27.
• A dog attack was reported on Adams Avenue at 1:56 a.m. June 27.
