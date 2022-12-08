ASHTABULA
• A traffic stop at West Avenue and Griswold Road at 1 a.m. Dec. 6 resulted in an arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI).
• A disturbance was reported in the 5600 block of Woodman Avenue at 10 a.m. Dec. 6.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of West 51st Street at 2:32 p.m. Dec. 6.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 1700 block of West 14th Street at 5:07 p.m. Dec. 6.
• Domestic Violence was reported on West 9th Street at 5:15 p.m. Dec. 6.
• A theft was reported in the 800 block of Lake Avenue at 5:28 p.m. Dec. 6.
• A traffic stop at Collins Boulevard and West 46th Street resulted in an arrest for OVI.
