ASHTABULA
• A loose dog was reported in the 1900 block of Bob White Drive at 8 a.m. Nov. 7.
• An aggravated assault was reported in the 1200 block of West 58th Street at 11:40 a.m. Nov. 7.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1200 West 43rd Street at 12:35 p.m. Nov. 7.
• A burglary was reported in the 700 block of West 38th Street at 7 p.m. Nov. 7.
• Breaking and entering was reported in the 5300 block of Madison Avenue at 8 p.m. Nov. 7.
• A traffic stop was conducted in the 200 block of Burroughs Place at 11:14 p.m. Nov. 7. The driver fled on foot. Police caught up with him and arrested him.
• A driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI) in the 100 block of West 42nd Street at 11:51 p.m. Nov. 7.
• An assault was reported in the 4300 block of Main Avenue at 4 a.m. Nov. 8.
• A domestic disturbance was reported in the 5600 block of Adams Avenue at 4:54 a.m. Nov. 8.
