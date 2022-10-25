ASHTABULA
• Domestic violence was reported in the 5700 block of Madison Avenue at 2:40 p.m. Oct. 21.
• A theft was reported in the 800 block of West Prospect Road at 3:16 p.m. Oct. 21.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West 38th Street at 4 p.m. Oct. 21.
• An arrest on a warrant was performed in the 5700 block of Madison Avenue at 6:44 p.m. Oct. 21.
• A disturbance was reported in the 2100 block of Eagle Drive at 3 a.m. Oct. 22.
• A male was arrested after an argument at his house in the 800 block of Ohio Avenue at 4 a.m. Oct. 22.
• Narcotics were found outside of a store in the 900 block of Lake Avenue at 5:35 a.m. Oct. 22.
• Fraud was reported in the 900 block of East 23rd Street at 1:24 p.m. Oct. 22.
• Breaking and entering was reported int he 4800 block of Main Avenue at 1:25 p.m. Oct. 22.
• A wanted person was arrested on an outstanding warrant at Lake Avenue and West 8th Street at 1:36 p.m. Oct. 22.
• A subject in need of assistance was reported in the 1100 block of West Prospect Road at 3:32 p.m. Oct. 22.
• An assault was reported at Main Avenue and West 50th Street at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 22.
• Petty theft was reported in the 1500 block of West 47th Street at 4:45 p.m. Oct. 22.
• A male was arrested on a warrant for domestic violence in the 1000 block of Thayer Avenue at 12:57 a.m. Oct. 23.
• Credit card misuse was reported in the 2200 block of Norman Avenue at 1 a.m. Oct. 23.
• Shots fired were reported in the vicinity of West 29th Street and Glover Drive at 5 a.m. Oct. 23. Police found shell casings and what appeared to be parts of a tail light. The caller said two vehicles were involved and they heard three shots. No one reported any injuries.
• Drugs were seized during a traffic stop at Lake Avenue and West 12th Street at 5:30 a.m. Oct. 23.
• A protection order was violated in the 1100 block of Harmon Road at 5:45 a.m. Oct. 23.
• A disturbance was reported in the 2000 block of East 43rd Street at 9 a.m. Oct. 23.
• Trespassing and menacing were reported in the 5200 block of Summer Avenue at 11 a.m. Oct. 23. Juveniles were reportedly involved.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of Lake Avenue at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 23.
• An assault was reported in the 5100 block of Main Avenue at 12:39 p.m. Oct. 23.
• A fight was reported in the 100 block of East 24th Street at 3:10 p.m. Oct. 23. No arrests were made.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in the 500 block of West 34th Street at 4:12 p.m. Oct. 23.
• Aggravated burglary was reported in the 3800 block of Lake Avenue at 8:37 p.m. Oct. 23.
• An intoxicated male reportedly tried to assault another person at Bridge Street and Franklin Avenue at 8:56 p.m. Oct. 23. One arrest was made.
• A juvenile runaway was reported in the 5000 block of Dunsmore Avenue at 12:35 a.m. Oct. 24.
• A vehicle was reported stolen from the 1000 block of Carriage Hill Drive at 1 a.m. Oct. 24.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1100 block of West 34th Street at 1:39 a.m. Oct. 24.
• Disorderly conduct was reported at West 52nd Street and Chestnut Avenue at 2 a.m. Oct. 24.
• A male was arrested on warrants at West 58th Street and Fox Drive at 2:30 a.m. Oct. 24.
• Trespassing was reported in the 4500 block of West Avenue at 7 a.m. Oct. 24.
