ASHTABULA
• A female possibly injured on the roadway was reported in the 3400 block of Harmon Hill Road at 8 a.m. July 26.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 5700 block of McCreery Avenue at 8:21 a.m. July 26.
• A medical incident occurred in the city jail at 8:51 a.m. July 26.
• Child abuse was reported in the 1200 block of Scott Avenue at 10 a.m. July 26.
• Petty theft was reported in the 1100 block of West Prospect Road at 12:15 p.m. July 26.
• A gun was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1600 block of West 7th Street at 4:37 p.m. July 26.
• Theft was reported in the 5100 block of Benefit Avenue at 5:21 p.m. July 26.
• A fatal shooting was reported in the 1600 block of Ohio Avenue at 8:30 p.m. July 26.
• A man was arrested for drugs following a traffic stop in the 1900 block of West 11th Street at 2 a.m. July 27.
