ASHTABULA
• Items were reported stolen out of two parked vehicles in the 2200 block of Columbus Avenue at 5:40 p.m. Sept. 12.
• Police were called to settle an argument over a PlayStation in the 3000 block of Glover Drive at 5:47 p.m. Sept. 12.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 5700 block of Woodman Avenue at 8 p.m. Sept. 12.
• Domestic violence was reported at Park Avenue and West 48th Street at 10:50 p.m. Sept. 12.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 300 block of West 54th Street at 4 a.m. Sept. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.