ASHTABULA
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 100 block of East 24th Street at 6 p.m. Aug. 4.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 5500 block of Washington Avenue at 11:28 p.m. Aug. 4.
• A stolen trailer was recovered at Main Avenue and Collins Boulevard at 2 a.m. Aug. 5.
• An assault was reported in the 1200 block of Perryville Place at 3 a.m. Aug. 5.
• A fire was reported in the 100 block of West 44th Street at 6 a.m. Aug. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.