ASHTABULA
• A theft was reported in the 1000 block of Thayer Avenue at 1 a.m. Aug. 19.
• A man was arrested in the 800 block of West 52nd Street for possession of cocaine at 1:38 a.m. Aug. 19.
• A man was arrested on a warrant at Lake Avenue and West 9th Street at 4 a.m. Aug. 19.
• Loose dogs were reported in the 5300 block of Stark Avenue at 9:58 a.m. Aug. 19.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1600 block of West Prospect Road at 12:29 p.m. Aug. 19.
• Theft of a motor vehicle was reported in the 500 block of West 24th Street at 4:53 p.m. Aug. 19.
• A warrant arrest was made at Walnut Beach at 10 p.m. Aug. 19.
• A neighbor reportedly swung a stick at a dog in the 600 block of West 39th Street at 11 p.m. Aug. 19.
• A female was arrested on a warrant at Morton and Goodwill drives at 2 a.m. Aug. 20.
• Shots fired were reported in the vicinity of Ann Avenue and West 41st Street at 3:10 a.m. Aug. 20.
• A hit-skip accident was reported in the 800 block of Lake Avenue at 10:40 a.m. Aug. 20.
• Damage to a back door was reported in the 5500 block of Jefferson Avenue at 10:55 a.m. Aug. 20.
• Breaking and entering were reported in the 4200 block of Park Avenue at 11:45 a.m. Aug. 20.
• An assault was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 1:45 p.m. Aug. 20.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 900 block of West 43rd Street at 5:59 p.m. Aug. 20.
• An assault was reported at West Avenue and West 41st Street at 7 p.m. Aug. 20.
• An assault was reported in the 1200 block of East 17th Street at 7 p.m. Aug. 20. The victim was treated at Ashtabula County Medical Center.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1200 block of East 17th Street at 11 p.m. Aug. 20.
• A suspicious person was found to be in possession of narcotics in the 900 block of West 34th Street at 1:11 p.m. Aug. 21.
• Theft of an electrical meter was reported in the 4500 block of Elm Avenue at 3 p.m. Aug. 21.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1600 block of Walnut Boulevard at 9:49 p.m. Aug. 21.
• A disturbance was reported in the 4900 block of Dwight Avenue at 9:38 p.m. Aug. 21.
• A theft was reported in the 4200 block of Ann Avenue at 10:30 p.m. Aug. 21.
• A disturbance was reported in the 2000 block of Lake Avenue at 11:10 p.m. Aug. 21.
